Mumbai: Where will the Mayor move to?

With the Mayor's bungalow (see pic) in Shivaji Park marked as a memorial for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the Development Plan (DP) 2034, the civic body is now shopping around for a new mayoral residence.

Two sites have already been short-listed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — the defunct Municipal Gymkhana in Shivaji Park and an open plot at Mahalaxmi, which was once proposed as a BMC Official's club. An official said that the reservations for both these sites has been changed from gymkhana to housing.

The first measures 4,345 sqmt, while the other is a 12,000-sqmt sprawl. "A final decision will be taken soon on where the mayor's bungalow will be shifted," said an official from BMC's DP department. The state government had issued a draft notification for planned memorial on May 8.

However, it was excluded from the sanctioned DP and will now invite objections and suggestions from residents. The process will take four to five months.

In March 2017, the DP department had written to the state's Urban Development department to point out that in DP 1991, the mayoral residence was marked a green zone and sought change in the reservation.

The 11,551 sqmt plot at Shivaji Park has been leased to the Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas (BTRSN), headed by Sena president Udhav Thackeray, at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per year for 30 years.

"The plot can be used with 1.33-floor space index (FSI) for the memorial. However, the trust cannot sub-lease or rent the plot to the other party. It also cannot carry out additional construction, repairs or changes without prior permission of civic officials," said a BMC official.