Mumbai: Wadala-Chembur Monorail services shut as coach catches fire

The services of Wadala-Chembur Monorail services were shut on Thursday morning after a fire broke out inside a coach.

The incident took place at the Mysore Colony Monorail station at 5.15am.

Though the exact reason is not known yet, the MMRDA said that the electric fault could be a cause of the fire.

“Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot at 5.30 am and immediately fire was doused off. The reason for the fire is not known yet,” said a fire official.

However, the fire did not cause any injuries or loss of life as the Monorail was being taken from Wadala Monorail Depot to Chembur and it was empty.

Dilip Kawathkar, Spokesperson, MMRDA, said, “Exact cause of the fire is not known but it is due to some electrical fault. Currently, the process of taking the stuck Monorail train from Mysore Colony Monorail station is ongoing. The services of Monorail will be operational by afternoon.”

Ever since the first phase of the monorail was commissioned between Wadala and Chembur, it has been in the news for constant breakdowns in the rakes. The first phase of Monorail between Wadala and Chembur was made operational in 2014 and the second phase is expected to be made operational in December.