Mumbai University students left in a lurch due to no grievance mechanism

Several students of the University of Mumbai are running from pillar to post to register complaints about their issues as the varsity does not have a fully functional grievance cell in place.

Students who wish to register complaints about result delays, issues with respect to fees and other problems have no where to go to as the university has failed to reconstitute a students Grievance Cell after the previous one dissolved in August last year.

"Officials at the University ask us to write a complaint and submit but nothing seems to happen as there is no committee to look into it. At a point when lakhs of students are suffering due to the varsity's delays, not having a mechanism to solve students's complaints is unfortunate " said an MA student on the condition of anonymity.

Varsity officials said that the grievance cell will be reconstituted soon and in the time being an ad hoc body would look into the complaints.