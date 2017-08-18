Mumbai University mess: Standard operating procedures not followed

Even after Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh reportedly wrote to the Governor's office about suspected 'sabotage' that led to paper mixing, officials at the university said that the goof up was caused due to non-compliance of several standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the entire process.

Officials at the university said that while several answer sheets were mixed causing delays in evaluation and declaration of results, it was loopholes in the system under the VC that led to the mess.

"There was no university official to inspect when the papers were being handed over to Meritrac, the service provider assigned the task of scanning. Due to this, several papers were mixed as papers were scanned as and when they came instead of first sorting them out," said a university official on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this week, Deshmukh had reportedly alleged sabotage in the paper mixing issue in response to a show-cause notice issued by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

MU officials said that the university did not follow the standard bar-coding process causing confusion about what subject a particular series of codes belong to.

"Usually, there is a set format while assigning codes to papers. In this case codes were assigned randomly which is now causing difficulties in tracing them" said the official.