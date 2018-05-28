Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray should unite, or I will jump off, says Yavatmal youth

After one and a half hours of counselling and negotiation on Sunday evening, the Mumbai Fire Brigade brought down a 30-year-old man from the parapet of a Dadar bridge. He had mounted the bridge to demand that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray unite, and was threatening to jump off. Yavatmal native Shyam Maruti Gaikwad was demanding that the Shiv Sena and MNS chiefs come together as it would make them stronger.

The spectacle began at 3.25 pm and lasted till 4.50 pm, when Gaikwad was brought down. The Matunga police took him in their custody after he was brought down. Senior inspector V M Kakad said, “We took him in but let him off after a warning.”