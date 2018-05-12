Mumbai; Tired of fee hikes, mother homeschools her children

Parents who are tired of exorbitant school fees and lack of safety in schools are opting for homeschooling them. Pooja Jain, for one, is homeschooling her elder son for Class V and un-schooling her younger one, who pursues whatever interests him— reading or cooking.

"We changed two schools for our children. They were good schools. But the fee hikes were frequent, there was no safety for children, and the teachers were unqualified. I started homeschooling my elder son last year. Younger one does whatever he likes. They are now learning with happiness, without stress and acquiring life skills. They understand more. I spent almost Rs 5 lakh on the school for both of them kids in 2016, and Rs 3 lakh in 2017. I pulled them out of school in the middle of last year after some issues with the school. I have observed every school has an attitude problem and don't treat parents well. My children are happy with homeschooling. And so am I. From general knowledge to language and maths, he attends all schools to keep up the knowledge according to his age."

Jain started homeschooling her kids after Forum for Fairness in Education held workshops for parents on the subject.