Mumbai: Three women killed, one injured after hit by train in Malad

Three women were killed and one got seriously injured after they were hit by a train on Saturday afternoon in Mumbai.

The incident took place around noon in Malad when the women were crossing a railway track between Goregaon railway station.

The police said the women were working with railways on a contractual basis and they were going to Malad station after the completion of their work.

All of them were rushed to the hospital, however, three women were declared dead upon arrival and one was hospitalised.

"Four women were run-over by the train in which three have died and one of them have sustained severe injury," said Purushottam Karad, Deputy commissioner of police, Government railway police (WR).