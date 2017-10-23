Mumbai: Teen jumps out of train after man enters ladies compartment, refuses to leave

A 13-year-old girl jumped out of a moving local train near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai when a man entered the ladies compartment and refused to leave, railway police said on Monday.

The incident took place at 10 am on Sunday.

The girl, a class VIII student, was returning home, an official attached to the CSMT railway police station said.

It being Sunday, there was nobody else in the ladies compartment where she was sitting. As the train moved out of the CSMT, a man entered the compartment, and didn't disembark when the girl pointed out that he had got into the wrong compartment.

Instead, he asked her to keep quiet and started moving menacingly towards her, the official said, citing her complaint.

Scared, the girl jumped out and suffered injuries, he said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against an unidentified man under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) as well as relevant sections of the Railways Act.

Police were examining the CCTV footage to identify the man, the official said