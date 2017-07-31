Mumbai Speak Up: As the city falls apart, corporators get a pay hike

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been under fire for its inability to tackle the issue of pothole-ridden roads across the city; and its failure to ensure that dangerous tree fall incidents in the monsoon do not continue to pose a threat the pedestrians and motorists.

The nexus between corrupt local politicians and civic officials, that has allowed illegal constructions and structural alterations in buildings to go unchecked, has also been under the scanner after the collapse of a four-storey building in Sai Siddhi Cooperative Housing Society in Ghatkopar which claimed 17 lives, and left the bereaved survivors homeless.

A fortnight ago, the state government approved a hike in the monthly honorarium of corporators in municipal corporations across the state. BMC corporators received a 150 per cent hike in their monthly honorarium, which has now increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

DNA spoke to a cross section of Mumbaikars to find out whether a hike in salary is justified, whether it will ensure better and more qualified persons took up the mantle of representing them in the local body, or if the hike was wholly undeserved given the current state of affairs in the city.

VOICES

Corporators are not debarred from carrying on with their businesses or professions. They really don't need salaries or hikes. They amass huge assets anyway. But if they still desire a hike it must be linked to performance, and non-performance should be punished. For instance, Rs 100 per pothole in their ward should be deducted per month from their salaries. Also, any misuse of corporator funds resulting in loss to the public exchequer must be recoverable from their salaries.

—Raju Moray, Bandra resident

"I am against any hike given in salary to our corporators because I feel it is not justified. We common people are not getting anything, and they just keep raising their salary. Why should their salary increase in any case. Whatever work they have to do for the area, they get a package for that. Where are they any way putting anything from their pocket. They do not even meet or call as many people for their telephone bills to be high. We lay persons have to call more people and many number of times for anything to get done. In this era, I do not think there is someone who is a full-time politician. They have two to three sources of income and just being a corporator. They should do a survey and see how many corporators are full-time corporators and have no other income. As corporators they keep taking money from people anyway."

—Mary D'Souza, resident of Vakola

It is good for the corporators if their salary has been increased. They should get increase in their salary so that they can work more hard for their ward. But they should not overlook their duties. It is the duty of the local corporator to be aware of any constructions in his constituency. So, yes they should look into such cases. The Ghatkopar building collapse incident must be a learning point for all the corporators in the city.

—Surabhi Rathod, Andheri resident

I think there should not be any problem if corporators are getting a hike in their salary, but as their salary has been increased, they should also put more effort into solving the problems of citizens and should not show their face only before the election. It's their responsibility to look after their particular constituency.

—Sonu Singh, resident of Dahisar

It is surprising that the monthly allowance has been increased by 150 per cent, and there has been no opposition. We know that the state government will also justify the decision by citing inflation as the main reason. However, the government should have fixed the responsibility for ensuring civic works are executed in the city in time and that common persons' issues are raised at the right platform.

—Rahul Tomar, Andheri

There is no issue in giving a corporator a hike in salary, but then they should also do the work properly. They should see to it that the pothole menace is tackled, and that garbage collection is done on time, nullahs are cleaned and local problems related to BMC are solved. They should be available in times of need.

—Rashmi Worlikar, Resident of Worli.

EXPERT SPEAK

The salaries should be increased in proportion, just as it is in the case of pay commission. Corporators should be made accountable for the work entrusted to them. If any illegal construction takes place in their ward, in that case, the BMC as well as the local corporator should be held responsible for the wrong doings. The increase in salary should act as a positive gesture so that they actually work in the direction of eliminating civic issues, which if ignored become lethal.

—Advocate Abha Singh

"The salary hike of corporators is not related to their effectiveness as public representatives. They have to be good leaders, available whenever the public approaches them for any redressal, should be present for corporation meetings, and should keep their promises regarding redressal of civic issues regardless of what they get paid by the corporation. The salary hike does not matter; what matters is their performance as public representatives"

—D M Sukthankar, retired Chief Secretary of Government of Maharashtra and former BMC Commissioner