Mumbai: Shh..no honking!, Kandivli teens urge commuters

Realising that honking amounts to noise pollution in residential areas, Kandivli-based teen Ananya Shah, a class 12 student, started an initiative, ‘Shhh.. No Honking’ few days back in Kandivali and Ghatkopar area.

Friends and relatives of Shah accompanied her to stand at different traffic junctions and spread awareness about the initiative. The project was funded by one of the private hospitals in SV road, Kandivli and a resident of Shah’s locality.

Speaking about the initiative, Shah,a student of Xavier’s College said, “The initiative has been started to sensitize commuters about the effects of honking. The residential areas are subject to a lot of stress courtesy the noise created by honking cars. The initiative occurred to me because even I experienced these daily. My father however never honks while driving which inspired me to this cause up.”

Over 110 volunteers between the age group of 10 to 40 years gathered at one junction in Ghatkopar and three junctions in Kandivli, namely, SV road next to Namaha hospital, MG road and Poisar near Raghuleela.

Shah also said that, “Studies have shown that exposure to excessive honking may lead to heart attacks, high levels of stress, high blood pressure, memory loss, panic attacks, hearing loss, annoyance, depression and hypertension.”

Within two hours over 5,600 no honking stickers were distributed to the commuters. Shah said, “We got a good response from the commuters. There were around 50 volunteers in SV Road junction while other junctions had around 30 volunteers each. Many commuters, especially auto drivers permitted us to paste the stickers on their vehicles.”

The group will be conducting another initiative at the end of October. “We are planning to conduct the initiative once every month until December,” Shah added.