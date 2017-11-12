Mumbai sessions court acquits duo who allegedly abused man's caste

A Mumbai sessions court acquitted two gym trainers after evidence showed that they were falsely implicated in a case where they were accused of abusing a man’s caste.

The special court designated to hear SC/ST cases in its verdict said that the allegations of abusing the complainant was slapped against the gym trainers as there was a conflict between them and the complainant.

Mangesh Pawar, a resident of Goregaon, was a member of Siddhivinayak Mitra Mandal for 20 years. The gym trainers were also part of the same mandal. Pawar was reportedly removed from the mandal two years ago.

In his complaint, Pawar alleged that on June 23, 2013, the duo abused him of his caste and assaulted him. He then approached the Vanrai police station and filed a complaint.

The court after going through the evidence held that the accused and the complainant had differences among them and thus a complaint was filed against them.