Mumbai: Sahyadri launches today; added features to make cab rides safer

This group of drivers have achieved what biggies like Uber and Ola couldn't. The new entrant into the mobile aggregator market — Sahyadri Smart Safe Private Ltd (S3) — that will launch on May 12, has been initiated by these drivers, who until now were working for Ola and Uber.

This new service will install CCTVs inside the vehicle and also have concierge services at 140 plus locations across Mumbai. These two additions are expected to ensure safer travelling. Sources said that the CCTVs will bear records on every journey.

"In case the passenger presses the SOS button, the CCTV will automatically make a 30 second clip and send it to the police control room directly, the company's emergency room and passenger's contact person mentioned in their system," said Praful Shinde, Director, S3 cabs.

Another interesting feature is the presence of a concierge desk across the city to help passengers book cabs or physically complain about a driver. Moreover, they will also tie-up with restaurants, pubs and other commerical outlets frequented by people. The tie-up will enable these outlets to book cabs on behalf of the passengers.

The number of aggregator cabs plying has gone down substantially, raising the waiting period to 15 minutes or more. This is mainly due to banks apparently taking away vehicles of drivers who aren't able to pay loans, or drivers who have moved back to their native or simply kept their vehicles off road.

S3. Uber. Ola.Total vehicles: 4000. 59917* 59917*Drivers: 25000. NA 1 mill**Vehicles: All three have economy cars, Sedans, and SUVsSurge pricing: No. Yes. Yes.

Safety:

S3: SOS button, CCTVs inside cars, concierge desk, emergency call centre, tie-up with policeUber: SOS button, help centre built in the appOla: Emergency button, call centre, ride sharing facility

Fares:

S3: Base fare is Rs 16/18/20 and Rs 10-12 per km depending on the type of vehicle

Uber and Ola: Base fare is Rs 14 to Rs 25 and surge pricing applicable (upto 4-5 times of actual fare) depending on the time. The per km fare goes up to Rs 60.

(*) Uber and Ola doesn't share details on number of drivers. The total vehicles are the tourist cabs registered in Mumbai as of March 2017.(**) The number of drivers is pan India.