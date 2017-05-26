Mumbai’s first multi-storeyed public parking lot ready

Mumbai is set to get its first multi-storeyed public parking lot (PPL) next month under the new parking policy. Spread across the ground and two basement floors of Runwal Greens residential complex in Nahur, Mulund (West), it will accommodate 1,552 cars and 117 trucks. The 99,279 square meter parking lot will be operated and maintained by a private contractor, for which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited a tender.

The appointed contractor will have to pay the civic body a one-time amount of Rs96 lakh, and a monthly fee of Rs1.6 lakh. A senior civic official told DNA that the contractor would be appointed within a fortnight and the PPL would be operational by end of June.

The charges at the multi-storeyed parking lot will be levied under the new policy and they will be almost half the on-street parking rates.

For four-wheelers, motorists will have to pay Rs10 up to one hour, Rs15 for 1 to 3 hours, Rs20 for 3 to 6 hours, Rs30 for 6 to 12 hours, and Rs35 for more than 12 hours. For two-wheelers, the rates will be Rs5 up to 1 hour, Rs10 for 1 to 3 hours, Rs15 for 3 to 6 hours, Rs20 for 6 to 12 hours and Rs25 for more than 12 hours. A 22-day pass for 12 hour-parking will also be available at Rs660 for four-wheelers and at Rs440 for two-wheelers. These rates will be hiked by 10 per cent after two years.

According to the new policy, the on-street parking rates for any vehicle parked within a 500-metre radius of public parking lot will be four times the corresponding PPL rates.

The three-storey public parking lot is located on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, near the Nahur railway station, and is expected to cater to motorists from LBS Road and the Eastern Urban Road. The project was completed around 6 months ago by the developer, after which the PPL was handed over to the BMC. The residents of the complex will have to park their vehicles only in the plots reserved for them.

The Nahur PPL will have two entrances for motorists, two cafeterias, and will have 3 per cent of the parking space reserved for differently abled persons.

The contractor will be responsible for operation, maintenance and management of the parking lot, which includes computerised ticketing, guiding vehicle owners or drivers for parking at the appropriate place, air conditioning, sanitation and other facilities. The contractor will also be responsible for the safety and security of the lot and the parked vehicles. The parking lot will have CCTV cameras and metal detectors and it will be manned by 40 staff members, including 15 attendants and 6 security guards.

In the last few months, BMC has acquired 17 public parking lots from private builders, of which two are operational at the ward-level by charging fees under the old parking policy. These two plots are in Altamount Road and NM Joshi Marg and can accommodate only 251 vehicles together.

Over the past decade, the civic body was unable to make multi-storeyed PPLs functional. According to Section 33 (24) of the Development Control Regulations (DCR), a developer who constructs a PPL could avail additional FSI (subject to conditions) upon handing the lots over to the BMC. But the civic body's lackadaisical approach has left the ambitious public parking policy in a mess, allowing developers to enjoy the benefits of the policy without handing over the parking lots to the BMC. However, the start of the Nahur PPL could be a ray of hope for more effective implementation of the policy in the city.

...& ANALYSIS