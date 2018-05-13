Mumbai's Ex-BMC official has more assets than income

The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assistant engineer and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 38 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Keshav Sakharam Utekar, 64, and his wife Sunita. Utekar retired in June 2011.

An ACB officer said they had received a complaint that Utekar has disproportionate assets, following which his house was raided by the bureau. He said the assets recovered during the raid is 41 per cent higher than the income of the retired civic official.

“We had received a complaint that Utekar is possessing undeclared assets. Following this, we inquired about it and raided his premises. We have found movable assets during the raid. Subsequently, an FIR has been registered against him and his wife (for aiding him),” said an ACB officer.