Mumbai police registered 1,086 kidnappings of minor girls since January

The cops say that most cases are that of elopement

Data provided by Mumbai police show 1,100 women were kidnapped from the island city in the past 10 months. Of these, 1,086 cases were minors

On an average, at least 100 cases of kidnapping of minor girls are registered in Mumbai city, every month, statistics revealed.

According to the statistics provided by the Mumbai Police, from January till October, this year, 1,086 cases of kidnapping of minor girls were registered with Mumbai Police, as compared to 955 cases registered last year during same period.

On the other hand, cases of women being abducted have diminished.

While 20 cases of kidnapping of adult women were registered in the city in last year from January till October, 14 cases has been registered so far this year, during same period, statistics revealed.

The average detection rate in the cases of kidnapping of women is around 70%.

856 cases of kidnapping of minor girls were detected this year with detection rate of 79%, as compared to 661 cases detected last year with 69% detection rate. In case of kidnapping of adult women, 12 cases have been detected this year with detection rate of 856%, as compared to 13 cases detected last year with 65% detection rate, the statistics revealed.

A senior officer, who analysed the said statistics, on the condition of anonymity said, “Most cases involving minor girls are actually cases of elopement. We have seen in most such cases that boys and girls flee from home due to opposition to their relationship from families. In such cases the boys or men are known and hence it becomes easy to trace them either through human or technical intelligence.”