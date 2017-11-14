Mumbai: Petition filed in Bombay High Court against slum demolition drive

Former minister and senior Congress legislature Mohd Arif (Nasim) Khan, has moved the Bombay High Court against the alleged illegal shifting of the slum dwellers residing along the water pipeline in L ward. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.

The plea says that authorities have initiated a demolition drive and shifting of the around 2600 families residing in the slum area of Chandivali assembly constituency which includes 1. Ambedkar Nagar

2. Uday Nagar

3. Milind Nagar, Powai.

However, the slum dwellers are willing to shift and ready to occupy the permanent alternate accommodation within the periphery of 2 to 3 km as per the guidelines of the state government. But the authorities are giving them accommodation in Mahul which is 25 km far from their original.

The petition also prays for directions to authorities to accommodate the eligible slum dwellers in the buildings constructed by HDIL at Kurla, where 17000 flats were constructed for the Airport Project affected people and as per the biometric survey of the airport only 12000 structures are lying hence the remaining flats can easily be allotted to the petitioner.