Mumbai-Nagpur Eway: State shortlists firms

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has said it has acquired close to 60 per cent of the total required land for construction of the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway, and will now invite financial quotations for the Rs 46,000 crore project soon.

 
The MSRDC requires around 10,000 hectares of land for construction of the Expressway that is being obtained through land acquisition and land pooling model.

 
“We have acquired almost 60 per cent of the land and already shortlisted 33 companies for the construction of Expressway. Within this week, we should be able to float Request For Proposal (RFP) for the project,” said a MSRDC official.

 
The MSRDC had invited the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the project in mid-2017. Around 33 companies qualified for the same. MSRDC plans to complete the bidding process for the Expressway within the next two months and begin the construction work post monsoon.

 
The Rs 46,000 crore Expressway will need 10,000 hectares of land.

 
 

    
   
