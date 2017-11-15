Mumbai: Metro 4 project delayed as MMRDA yet to finalise contractor

There has been a delay in commencement of construction work for the proposed Metro route that will connect Wadala and Thane.

The MMRDA that is executing Metro 4, also known as Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro is yet to award contracts for construction, despite the state government’s approval for the project in 2016.

The 32.32-km long proposed route will have 32 stations with six-coach trains and an estimated daily 8.7 lakh commuters in 2021-22.

MMRDA officials say that the reason behind delay was due to the development authority scrapping civil construction bids it had floated earlier this year. “We had floated bids earlier this year but the contractor's quoted around 25% more than what was estimated by MMRDA. Hence, we had to scrap the bids," said a MMRDA official.

The MMRDA now plans to float fresh bids for the Rs 14,549 crore project. A MMRDA official said, "We plan to float fresh bids and award work for the same by January 2018."