Mumbai: Man stabbed to death in Nagpada for staring

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by a man, who accused the victim and his friend of staring at him in the Madanpura area at Nagpada on Friday night. The accused also stabbed the victim's friend, who is now recuperating in a hospital. The Nagpada police has registered a case of murder and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday around 1:40 am when the victim Rashid Saeed Ansari (30) and his friend Rizwan Qureshi (30), both residents of Nagpada were talking in the bylanes of Hussaini Baug, when accused Fazil Abdul Qayyum Ansari confronted them.

When the duo denied the allegations as baseless, the accused started abusing the duo. An altercation soon broke out between them.

In a fit of rage, Ansari pulled out a knife and stabbed Rashid. When Qureshi tried to intervene, Ansari stabbed him as well.

"We have arrested the accused (Ansari) and our probe is on. We are checking whether Ansari has any past criminal records," said Sanjay Baswat, senior police inspector of Nagpada police station.

A police officer from Nagpada police station, who is investigating the case said that Qureshi too has sustained serious injuries on his hand and stomach.

"After the attack, Ansari fled from the spot and the duo were rushed to JJ hospital. However, Rashid was declared dead before admission by the doctors, while Qureshi was admitted in the hospital with injuries on his hand and stomach," the police officer said.

The Nagpada police immediately registered a murder case against Ansari and nabbed him from the vicinity within two hours of the incident.