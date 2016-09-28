Mumbai: Luxury stay offered along with Navratri passes

Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak will be performing at Pushpanjali Grounds in Borivali (W). The event has been managed by Shriya Events and season passes are selling at Rs 3,999. Remaining nonchalant about the competition, Santosh Singh, partners of Shriya Events LLP, said, "People from across the globe come to see Falguni perform. Borivali has a huge Gujarati community. We are sure that no other facility will be as brilliant as ours. The thing to look forward is the release of Falguni's new solo-album Sawra Saloni."

Organisers are expecting a footfall of over 15,000-20,000 over a period of nine days. "We have a 150,000 sqft wooden floor for performers, besides over 100 cameras, four drone cameras, over 100 bouncers and security check-posts. We have also arranged for 10-12 washrooms for men and women separately and our cafeteria is also going to be loaded with a variety of brands," Singh said.

Similarly, a season pass to the Radiance dandiya event, to be held at Sahara Star in Santa Cruz, will set you back by Rs 6,000. Renowned dandiya performers such as Falguni, Brahambhatt, Chetan Gadvi, Sangeeta Labadiya and Swapnil Wedhekar will perform at the event. Organiser Ajay Mantri said, "The event will be held in a 32,000 sq ft closed hall. That is the best part as the entire hall will be fully air-conditioned and carpeted. Besides, the premises will have complete security and washroom facilities."

The organisers have also introduced a scheme, wherein by paying Rs 4,999 (per person), the visitor gets a one-night stay in Sahara Star, including food. Meanwhile, season passes for Naidu Club's dandiya at Kora Kendra Grounds in Borivali are being sold for Rs 3,060. Not bothered about Pathak's performance in the vicinity, Ganesh Naidu of the Naidu Club said, "Besides our star attractions, we have invited new singers this year. We will also have LED screens across the ground. We have already sold out our passes and so competition won't affect us. This year as well, we expect 15,000-20,000 people every day."