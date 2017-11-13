Mumbai: Junior college teachers to protest tomorrow

Several teachers of the Mumbai Junior College Teachers Union (MJCTU) will stage a protest on November 14 against some of the recent decisions of the state education department which has put an additional burden on teachers.

"The state education department is putting a lot of additional pressure on teachers by asking them to upload some data or the other on various portals. Several teachers do not even have access to computers in their schools and junior colleges. Even as the burden is increasing for teachers, they are not adequately paid. Many of them are still awaiting their due increments. The government is yet to pay us as per the 7th pay commission salary revisions" said Anil Deshmukh, General secretary, MJCTU.

The teachers would protest at Azad Maidan from 2:00 pm on November 14 against the government inaction in understanding their issues. Some of the major issues that would be taken up in the protest would include - revision of teachers salaries as per the 7th pay commission, regularising the old appointments of teachers, bringing ICT in the purview of aided subjects, revising the retirement age of teachers from 58 to 60 years etc.