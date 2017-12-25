Mumbai: In 24 hours Pilot crushed, bus crashes, teen run over

A trainee pilot, a student and a pedestrian were killed in three separate incidents while 15 passengers were injured in a fourth accident after a BEST bus collided with a dumper in Mumbai in 24 hours.

Varun Bamrotia, 28, was riding his BMW superbike and was on his way for a routine Sunday ride to Manor when he was crushed under a trailer on Sunday around 7 am. Varun was a trainee pilot.

A teenager student from Dharavi Mansoor Shaikh (19) was run over by a car near Marine drive promenade as he was crossing the road. The accident took place around 11.30 am on Saturday.

In the third incident, an unidentified man was killed in a hit-and-run as a private bus hit him near Samata Nagar police station in Kandivli East. The driver, who fled the spot, was identified and was held in the evening.

The BEST bus accident near Marol bus depot could have resulted into a major tragedy but the passengers escaped with minor injuries. As the bus was heading towards Agarkar Chowk around 12.45 pm on Sunday, it collided with a dumper that was in the wrong lane. All the occupants, including the driver and conductor, sustained minor injuries and were treated at Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre in Jogeshwari.