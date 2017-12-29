Mumbai fire| Kamala Mills is a death trap, BMC responsible for 'murder,' says BJP's Kirit Somaiya

Kirit Somaiya, BJP lawmaker in the Lok Sabha, blasted the authorities for the negligence after a massive fire in Mumbai's Kamla Mills compound claimed 14 lives on Friday. (SEE PICS)

In a series of tweets, Somaiya, who is BJP MP from Mumbai North-East, slammed the civic body BMC. Talking to reporters in Delhi ahead of Parliament session, Somaiya also said that the BMC officials were responsible for the 'murder' of people in Kamala Mills fire.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Somaiya demanded action against corrupt BMC officials and the owner of the pub.

Recalling the Farsan tragedy that killed 12 people 15 days back , Somaiya tweeted, “Fire at Pub at Kamala Mill Compound Mumbai I had urged CM & BMC Commissioner to Order Special Fire Audit of all such Pub, Hooka Parlours & Farsan Mart/Workshops of Mumbai. 2 week back similar type of fire at Farsan Workshop Sakinaka 1 dozen people had died.”

He also said that “such establishments at Kamla mills compound are illegal.”

“Kamala Mill pub fire-understood that several such establishments at kamla mills compound are illegal, part of which was regularised lately , the place where fire took place was illegal,” the lawmaker tweeted.

He also spoke about Phoenix Mill compound. “Kamala Mills is a death trap. So many new restaurants opened without healthy fire safety system- Even Phoenix Mill at Lower Parel is a death trap with only two exits. One exit at Maruti showroom is blocked - Fire Safety Audits for both Complex be conducted immediately.”

Somaiya is not the only BJP leader who has slammed the BMC. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar also demanded for a probe in the incident hinting at 'unholy exchange between the BMC officials and the restaurant'.“The incident was very unfortunate. One should investigate whether there was some give and take unholy exchange between the BMC officials and the restaurant where fire took place. I'm going to ask BMC commissioner to investigate into the matter,” Shelar said.

Permissions for rooftop restaurants will have to be given with caution in Mumbai henceforth, Shelar added.

A massive fire at a pub hosting a birthday party killed 14 people, most of them women, and injured 21 shortly after midnight in a posh Mumbai locality, police said today.

Most of the victims, who included 11 women, died of asphyxiation in the tragedy in Lower Parel area, police said.