Mumbai: Fire breaks out at MM Mithaiwala outside Malad station, fire tenders rushed to spot​

A major fire broke out at a sweet shop MM Mithaiwala outside Malad (West) station in Mumbai.

The incident took place at around 6:58 am on Tuesday.

At least 12 fire-brigade engines have been rushed to the spot and the fire is now confined to an area of 5000 to 7000 square meters.

No person was injured in the incident. The reason for the fire is still uncertain.

"Fire confined to various shops in an area about 5000 to 7000 Sq.ft. Total 8 jets, 6 jumbo water tankers are rushed for firefighting operation. One ambulance, medical service is also mobilised," said Chief Fire officer, PS Rahangdale.