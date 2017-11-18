Mumbai: Ex-model alleges husband forcing her to convert to Islam, says she's facing life threat

A former Mumbai-based model has alleged that her Muslim husband is forcing her to follow his religion and she faces a serious threat to her life.

The model has claimed that her husband assaults and tortures her, and he has also married to another woman.

Stating that she is a Hindu woman and didn't give into his pressures, she said. "My husband has recently married a Hindu girl who is half his age, he is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am facing a serious threat to my life, tortured and assaulted too."

She got married in 2005 and gave birth to their son in 2010.

A case has been registered at Bandra police station under various sections.

Police are investigating the matter.