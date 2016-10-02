Mumbai: Durga Puja pandals to have prominent structures' replica

Few days left for the celebrations to start, the Durga Puja mandals in Mumbai are gearing up to celebrate the festival by making replica of different structures. For the 10th year celebration, Powai-based Powai Bengali Welfare Association this year will be coming up with the Vivekananda Rock Memorial based in Kanyakumari.

Speaking about this year's theme for the pandal, Sourav Mitra, Chairman of the mandal, said, "The work started on August 25, every year the research work starts more than eight months in advance by visiting various places in the country. This year we came up with the idea of making Vivekananda Rock Memorial which is a popular tourist spot in Kanyakumari. Swami Vivekananda propagated social work and message which is very much requiring these days."

Most of the mandals appoint West Bengal based staff members who especially arrive few weeks before the festival starts to prepare the pandal.

Another mandal in the city, Chembur Durga Pooja Association which is celebrating its 62nd year in 2016, had made BMC headquarter pandal last year and will be making over 100 year old palace this year.

"This year we are making an old mansion. We are giving the traditional look to the pandal where durga puja was celebrated in huge old heritage palaces. We majorly use bamboo, cotton fabrics and wood to build the pandal rather than PoP structures. This year, over 38 artists have been appointed from rural Bengal to make the mansion," said Surojit Lodh, president of the Chembur Durga Pooja Association.

Adding about how the Shivaji Park's Bengal Club mandal's efforts to showcase the tradition of West Bengal, Mitali Choudhury, spokesperson of the mandal said, "One of the reasons for this puja's popularity is the club's constant endeavour to showcase the culture of West Bengal through the decor of the pandal. Over the years, the pandal has depicted the ambience of a rich zamindar's bungalow, a famous terracotta temple of Bishnupur, the famous Kaalighat temple of Kolkata, etc. This year too, the pandal decor will bear a traditional look."

Popular durga puja pandals in the city:

1) Powai Sarvajanin Durgotsav.

2) Chembur Durga Pooja, Chembur Naka.

3) Shivaji Park Durga Puja, Dadar.

4) Bombay Durgabari Samiti, Tejpal Hall, Kemps Corner.

5) Ramakrishna Math, Khar (W).

6) North Bombay Sarbojanin Durgotsav, Juhu

7) Lokhandwala Durgotsav, Andheri(W).

8) New Bombay Bengali Association Mumbai, Vashi.