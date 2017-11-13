Mumbai: Drones will be used to shoot documentary of making of underground metro project

The project that is expected to be ready by 2021 will be a crucial link connecting all the business hubs in the city

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) that is constructing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 has said that it will use drones to film a documentary on the construction of city's first underground Metro corridor.

The MMRC aims to telecast the documentary globally to create awareness about the project implementation and its benefits.

“The agency should have the capability to produce multi-camera events including drone-based recording of footages with editing facility and standby tie-up with other studios. Online editing facility is desirable," the MMR said in a statement.

Drones were also used to plan the alignment of the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway and several proposed Metro corridors in the city.

The Metro-3 corridor that will be operational in December 2021 and have 27 underground stations will be a crucial north-south link for commuters across the city. It will connect major Central Business Districts (CBD) such as Nariman Point, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Seepz in Andheri.