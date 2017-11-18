Mumbai: Despite open-defecation free tag, women from Chembur forced to go outside due to poor state of toilets

Women from M ward of BMC along with Right To Pee activists had conducted a survey of over 100 toilets in different areas of the ward in order to check the toilet facilities provided by the civic authority to the residents. According to the women, majority of the toilets lack basic facilities due to which the residents have to do open defecation at night or early morning.

"Once the door of the community toilet fell on my head. While we go inside the toilet, we have to hold the door in one hand since it is not attach to the toilet," said Usha Deshmukh, a resident of Chembur while speaking about the issues faced by the residents. Deshmukh, added, "The floorings are in poor condition too. We have been raising the voice with the local corporator as well but they say they don't have enough funds."

Like Deshmukh few other women also shared their experience. Shabanam Shaikh, said, "We also suffer from eve-teasing a lot. Due to lack of toilets, children sit on the nullah."

Anjum Shaikh, resident of Baiganwadi, added, "We don't have a single toilet facility in our area. Everyday the residents have to walk over 10 minutes for the nearest toilet while does not have light and water facilities and is near a dumping ground."

On October 2, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had congratulated the city and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the city was certified open-defecation free (ODF) by the Quality Council of India (QCI), a government regulator.

The women along with Right To Pee activists will be meeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in two days regarding the issue on the occasion of World Toilet Day. The survey was conducted after the government started 'Mi Labharti (beneficiary)' ads regarding open defecation free India.

The women have also made a song on the issues making an appeal to the government.