Mumbai: Department inquiry initiated against drunken railway policeman

The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) have initiated a departmental inquiry against a police constable who was allegedly caught in a drunken state, on duty, by commuters at Masjid station recently.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows the policeman being taunted by commuters for being drunk. The police constable, Shailu Irlawad, had come to take a thief in to custody. However, the commuters were shocked to see that the policeman himself was in an inebriated condition and could not even stand properly.

In the video, commuters can be seen taking a dig at the policeman for his irresponsible behaviour and asking him to first take care of himself instead of taking the accused in to custody. "You should be ashamed to come on duty in a drunken state. It is disgusting that instead of helping us, you are behaving in such manner," said one of the commuter in the video.

According to sources, the incident took place on April 20 this year, when a youth was caught by commuters for stealing valuables and consuming drugs on the platform of Masjid station. Few commuters had then lodged a complaint with the Railway police.

The matter was then reported to senior Government Railway police officers, who have initiated a departmental inquiry against the policeman. "The incident took place in April this year. We have initiated an inquiry into the matter and action is being taken against the policeman," said Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) of Central Railway.

"The constable has not been reporting for duty since the past several days and it is said that he is going through some personal problems," said another police officer.

