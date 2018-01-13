Mumbai cops to go for DNA test on dead man’s sons

The MRA Marg Police that cracked an 11-year-old murder case of a man will take the DNA samples of the children of the deceased to establish that the dead person was indeed their father.

The investigators said the wife of the deceased was the toughest to crack. She broke down when she was shown a photograph of her husband and said she never thought she would get caught.

The police arrested Firasat Ali Shah, 48, Irshad Ali Shah, 43, and Bansiben Kisan Kharwa, 60, from Do Tanki area at JJ Marg on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the murder.

“Seeking the police custody of the suspects, we told the court that we want to match the DNA samples of Bansiben’s sons and the deceased,” said a police officer. The trio have been remanded in police custody till January 15.