Mumbai Congress starts 'count the potholes' campaign to shame BMC

Mumbai Congress on Thursday started the 'count the potholes' campaign in the city and appealed to people to send pothole photographs to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said that they had launched 'Aao Pothole Geeney' (Come, let's count the potholes) campaign to shame the BMC ruling parties Shiv Sena and the BJP. "Due to potholes, four people have already lost their lives this monsoon. It seems that the BMC has not learned any lesson from its mistakes," Nirupam said.

"People should send pothole pictures from their respective areas to the BMC. It is shocking that every year we have the same story to tell. All that the BMC can say is that the roads are the same in all the areas as if that is meant to make people feel better. What on earth does this mean? Clearly, whether there are potholes, or if people are stranded or dying, the BMC is absolutely not concerned. All the BMC wants to do is make money. Mumbaikars are facing a huge problem, while Sena and BJP are in denial," he said.

"The Chief Minister is blatantly stating that the number of potholes in the city has reduced by more than half in the past four years. Whereas in reality, most of the roads are filled with potholes. While Mumbaikars have been troubled by heavy rainfalls for the past few days, neither BJP nor Sena leaders are here. The BMC Commissioner also went ahead to say in the standing committee meeting that everything in Mumbai is alright," added Nirupam.