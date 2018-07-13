Mumbai: College students rue lack of options to drop and opt subjects

Several students and their parents are upset that despite the state board giving an option to drop one subject and opt for another one during junior college admissions across the streams, but not every college is providing this option to the students. Many college officials opined that giving such options only add to the workload of teachers.

For example, a student from the Science stream can drop Math subject and opt for Geography during FYJC. Some colleges feel it is a task as it needs approval from the state board to offer such combinations and teachers need to be appointed for the same.

A vice-principal from a renowned college in the western suburbs said that their college does not offer the option to drop a subject. "Teachers need to be appointed to teach student's a particular subject. I feel not many colleges will be unable to give such facilities," the vice-principal said.

Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College said, "Our college offer Math and IT subject to Arts students. IT subject is optional across the streams against a second language. We also offer psychology as an optional subject to Science students. But very few colleges would have such a facility as it adds to the teachers' workload."

Dr Milind Joshi, in-charge, principal of Sathey College, Vile Parle, said, "We offer Psychology subject if one has to drop Maths in Science stream. We also offer four options – Hindi, Marathi, French, German and Sanskrit. Our college has been giving this facility since long."

A senior official from education department said, "Many parents have complained that their child did not get subjects of his/her choice."

COLLEGES SAY