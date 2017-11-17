Mumbai: Central and Western Railway make haste to finish work on foot overbridges

Sadly it took 23 people's lives at the Elphinstone Road stampede for the railways to change their method of functionality. Both Central and Western Railways are busy competing on who has completed formalities on tender process and shall finish work on foot overbridges faster. The CR will build a new FOB at Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) while WR will construct one at Bhayandar.

The Central Railway is claiming to have created a record in finalising tender in 24 hours for a new FOB at Kurla LTT and that work commenced on November 16. "Finalising of contract for a new FOB has been done in a record 24 hours and work has commenced without delay. The tender for the construction of this FOB opened on November 14 and was finalised on the same day," said Sunil Udasi, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

The officials said that the acceptance letter was issued and physically handed over to the contractor immediately. This new FOB will be constructed at the CSMT end of the station near the new station building of Kurla LTT. It will be 6 meters wide and will have a double span of 18 meters each which will connect all 5 platforms. The new FOB will have ramps on all platforms at one end and stairs 2.50 meters wide on the other end. The cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 2.97 crore and is likely to be completed within 6 months.

Similarly, the WR has finalised and awarded a contract within 7 days for the construction of a new FOB at Bhayandar station. This FOB - that is on the north side of the station - will be 10 meters wide, in lieu of old one that is 2.5 meters wide. Ravinder Bhakar, Chief PRO, Western Railway said: "A tender for this FOB was opened on November 7, at a cost of Rs 5.46 crores and was finalized by within a week. The contract was awarded on November 14".

The old foot overbridge at the north end has been closed for commuters from November 15. It will be dismantled and construction of new FOB will replace it within 6 months. It shall connect all platforms with a circulating area.