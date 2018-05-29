Mumbai: CBSE Class 10 results to be declared today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 10 board exam results on Tuesday. Results are expected to be out by 4 pm.

Students can check their results on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in — the official websites of the board. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exams that were conducted between February- March this year. The exams were conducted across 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad this year. The 2018 exams made news after reports of exam papers leaking before the exams did the round. The board, however, decided not to conduct any re exam, as authorities believed that the alleged leak did not affect students much.

This was the first exam to be held after the board decided to do away with the controversial 'moderation policy' that led to mark hikes in the past. Many students, however, alleged that mark spiking was not completely done away with as several students continued to obtain unreal scores, pointing at a possibility that their marks were inflated. Principals of city schools contended that while one cannot vouch for it, it is expected that several students will get high marks again, since this has been the trend for years.

"We are expecting good results considering the papers went well for most students. Scrapping the moderation policy won't affect the overall high scores that students get," said the principal of a renowned CBSE school in the city.