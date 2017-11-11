Mumbai: BMC to review bids for waste-to-energy project at Mulund dumping ground

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will review biddings it has received for its waste-to-energy projects at Mulund and Deonar dumping ground. The BMC received two biddings for Mulund dumping ground, while nothing has been received for Deonar dumping ground.

According to a civic official, there has been poor response due to frequent change in the GST rate. “Only two European companies participated in the bidding for Deonar ground," said the official, adding that the civic body will review the bidding.

Earlier, the BMC had made changes to attract companies for its waste-to-energy plant at Mulund. The ambitions project, which is estimated at Rs 630 crore, is aimed at the closure of the city’s second largest dumping ground.

The solid waste management (SWM) department of BMC received only two bidders.

This is the third time that the BMC had floated tender for the project. In earlier attempts, the BMC had failed to get response from contractors.

According to an SWM official, one of the changes made by the BMC to attract more bidders was allowing the contractor to dump residual waste at a recently-acquired plot in Taloja after a payment. “We have put this condition as this will generate revenue for the BMC and the bidder will also get an option,” said the official.