Mumbai: BMC promises to fill all potholes in 48 hours

The civic administration claimed that it will fill all potholes in the next two days after it received severe criticism from all quarters. In the last one week, the city saw around 76% rise in the number of pothole complaints.

Vijay Singhal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburb) said that the civic body will fill all the potholes in the next 48 hours. He said so during the general body meeting where all parties criticised the administration's lackadaisical attitude towards potholes across the city.

Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and Leader of Opposition made the first comment on the pothole issue across the city after rainfall, following which, most of members alleged that the civic administration has been insensitive to the issue. Raja said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corportaion is probably waiting for another Kalyan-like incident, where a biker fell and died due to bad patches and paver blocks used to fill potholes.

Corporators had also alleged that the cold mix that the civic administration has been using to fill potholes are not up to the mark as it got washed away after two-three spells of rainfall. Congress corporator Asif Zacariah from Bandra said during the last standing committee meeting that the cold mix used in roads in Bandras got washed after one rain. "The cold mix used on many roads in Bandra on June 26 got washed away by July 1."

Kaptan Malik, NCP corporator from Kurla said that the plant in Worli that was converted to manufacture cold mix is not giving the desired result. "There is a need to investigate the cold mix proposal," he said.

As per BMC data, in the last one week, the civic body has received 362 complaints of potholes from across the city. Till July 3, the BMC had received 475 complaints of potholes, which reached 837 by July 10, a whopping 76 per cent rise in just one week.

The BMC received maximum complaints from Andheri, Santa Cruz, and Vile Parle area. A total of 98 complaints were received from K East ward and 53 of them have not yet been attended to.