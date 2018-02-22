Mumbai: Are MNS workers once again taking the law into their hands?

After attempting to forcibly evict hawkers from railway stations in Mumbai, the workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) have now started targeting the auto rickshaw and taxi drivers.

By taking the law into their hands the workers are threatening to assault and are punishing the drivers by making them do sit-ups for driving the taxi and auto without uniform, license or permit.

However, the police are turning a blind eye.

All this is done by an MNS worked named Nitin Nandgaonkar who finds such drivers and shoots a video of them. Nandgaonkar posts these videos on his Facebook page which are now getting viral.

In the videos, it can be clearly seen that the drivers are manhandled, abused, and threatened by his workers and forced to apologise in front of a camera.

"Yes, we beat such auto and taxi drivers, who also cheat public by taking the extra fare, as the police and authority are not taking action against them. Had they (police and RTO) taken action, we wouldn't have a need to do this. For the public, we have to take a law in our hands, we are not against any particular community or outsiders but we want these people to follow the rules and not to harass the common public," said Nitin Nandgaonkar general secretary of MNS.

"MNS chief Raj Thackeray has also instructed us to work for the public and we are doing that," he added.

Meanwhile, the police showed an inability to take action against them, saying they have not received any complaint against them, "We have not received any complaints yet however we will look into it," said a senior IPS officer.