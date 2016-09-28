Mumbai: This women-only Garba is all about going back to roots

If you thought Garba is all about youth enacting the Krishna-Gopi dance steps, then think again. For these women, it is about getting into a state of trance for 'Mata' by tracing their roots simultaneously. The Bhatiawadi Navratri Mahotsav has been organising 'women-only' Garba for over 50 years in Ghatkopar. "From young girls to women up to 70 years of age come for this," said Sushma Asher, a regular for 35 years, who will be going there this year too.

Asher was one of the many women who started going to Garba when she was barely seven years old. "I was taken by my mother. That is where most of us from our community learnt Garba in the traditional way," said Asher.

Except for women and children, no one else is allowed. "We allow men only on the last day of the 10-day festival for an hour. Since they work as our watchmen, we let them in," says Smita Merchant, one of the organisers whose grandfather-in-law started it.

"The idea was to ensure that our community gets to know the tradition well. The festival is observed strictly as per tradition right from wardrobe to the music that is played," said Merchant.

Chaniya-choli or saree are the only dresses that are allowed. If someone comes in jeans or any other outfit, she is sent back. The festival starts with the traditional puja of 'Garba-pot' after which women and children (also male children till age of seven years) play Garba. All songs played are traditional.

"After prayers, it is like a trance for us to be in meditation of the Mata. Earlier, we used to have people playing tabla. Only in the last few years have we moved to orchestra but we've not compromised on the music," said Merchant. The festivities start with Garba dance that is followed by Dandiya raas, then Gajiyo and Matuki which are all popular forms of Garba in the Kutch region to which the Bhatia community belongs.

The celebration is held in an air-conditioned hall that is sound proof. "That is what provides for safety and we can dance as we like without bothering about security," said Mrinal Lilani, a 22-year-old who prefers to be at this place over other popular Garba spots.

"It is not that I have not been to other places. But here, since it is only for women, it is safer. There is space crunch at other places and people end up pushing or hitting each other inadvertently," said Lilani, who prefers to play Garba with all-women group.

The festival is not just all fun and dance. "On the eighth day, there is a special provision for young girls performing puja (prayer) of Mata. At the end, we give them all the food they would like to eat," said Merchant.