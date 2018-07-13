Mumbai: 47-yr-old loses Rs 20 lakh to four con men claiming to be builders

Four people allegedly duped a 47-year-old man of Rs 20 lakh after showing him a plot at Kandivali village and telling him that they could get him an apartment flat at an upcoming project there at an affordable price.

The accused even started an illegal project at the said plot to make their con trick seem genuine.

According to the police, between September 2012 and July this year, four people got in touch with the victim, Ajay Wasan, and showed him a plot at Kandivali village. "The accused people had carried out construction at the spot, which they told the victim was their ongoing project. The victim fell into the trap and gave them Rs 20 lakh towards purchase of a flat," said an officer from Kandivali police station.

When Wasan did not get possession of the flat, he made inquiries and learnt that he had been duped. "The accused people seemed to be professionals. They started illegal construction just to mislead the victim. We have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust and are probing if more people have been duped," the officer said.