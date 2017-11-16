Multi-storey toilets by BMC on the cards

In a move aimed at ensuring the city remains open-defecation free, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, in a first, decided to construct two and three-storey public toilets to overcome problems of space constraint. BMC will be constructing over 18,000 public toilet blocks beginning next year.

The BMC will form a special cell, which will be headed by the chief engineer (Slum Sanitation Programme), who will be responsible for carrying out the construction of these multi-storey toilets, which will provide water and electricity connections.

Wherever, it not possible to connect the toilets to sewage lines, the BMC will build septic tanks for such toilets.

These multi-storey toilets will have features like separate sections for children and the differently abled. "The estimated cost of constructing 18,818 toilet blocks is Rs. 376 crore. The civic body will also pull down 11,170 existing toilet blocks and construct 15,774 new toilets in its place using improved design. "Thus the city will get an additional 4, 604 toilet blocks when new toilet blocks are constructed in the place of old ones," said an official. Meanwhile, another 3,044 toilets blocks will be completely new.

"To overcome the shortage of space, we have decided to construct multi-storey toilets in the city. Earlier, the BMC used to construct only ground storey toilets. Keeping in mind the demand, two or three-storey toilets will now be constructed, which will increase the number of toilet seats," a BMC official said.

IN THE WORKS

These multi-storey toilets will have features like separate sections for children and the differently abled.