MU task force to speed up evaluation process

After putting the fate of lakhs of students in uncertainty by delaying the results, the University of Mumbai is now trying to ensure that the evaluation process of over 19 lakh answer sheets takes place at a faster rate.

The University has recently appointed a special task force consisting of college principals, senior faculty members and subject experts who have been assigned the responsibility of ensuring that more and more teachers report to the assessment centres assigned by the University in the next few days. The decision regarding such a task force was announced by Sanjay Deshmukh, Vice Chancellor of the University on Friday in a meeting.

This year, for the first time, the University aims to evaluate over 19 lakh answer sheets through the on-screen method. After initial delays in appointing an agency for the task, it is now grappling with the poor response from teachers.

The members have now been assigned the job of convincing teachers to evaluate as many papers as possible. Members of the task force were however skeptical about its impact.

"Teachers are already overburdened with work including teaching. Especially in the rainy season, there would be poor attendance at assessment centres and even those who attend will have limited time to work," said a member.