MU students to stage protest on Kalina campus today

Affected by a series of glitches and delays, several students of the University of Mumbai have decided to stage a protest at the varsity's Kalina campus on Tuesday. Now, the students have decided to come together under a collective banner #savemumbaiuniversity plan, seeking an immediate declaration of the pending revaluation results.

Even though the university recently announced that it has declared the results, many students across various courses said their results are awaited. DNA had earlier reported about the plight of the students who are now running pillar to post to get their results over six months. Frustrated with the apathy of the authority, some of the students have now made their mind to come together under a common banner.

"The university is currently running on an ad hoc basis. Several students are awaiting their results, even as the varsity claims that it has declared all. The university has sacked the V-C but retained the service provider. If things go wrong, who will take the responsibility?" asked Sachin Pawar, president of the Student Law Council, who will be a part of the protest march.

Abhishek Bhatt, who studies Law and also one of the organisers of Tuesday's march, said the idea behind it was to raise issues of students without any political banner.

"Even today, several students who were allotted zero marks due to technical mistakes or whose marks were held for some reason or the other, are awaiting results. Our aim is to bring them together and hold the university accountable for its glitches and delays in order to solve the issues of students" added Bhatt.