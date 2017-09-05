MU starts portal to address result fiasco

The University of Mumbai (MU) has come up with a portal to address the grievances of hundreds of students who have been complaining about errors in their results — from being marked absent wrongly to getting low scores.

Students can log on to MU's official website to access the grievance portal — https://www.asia-sp.in/MU/results.php. They will need their results to log on. After filling out a form with their exam details, students can expect to get their grievance redressed within two days, said the university administration.

"We have activated the portal to help students who have grievances with their results. The website will ask for the student's mobile number and email ID. The grievance portal will be checked twice a day and queries of students will be downloaded and solved within two days. Students will be notified about what action has been taken on their mobile phones and via email," said Arjun Ghatule, in-charge Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, MU.

While the website has been set up in the second week of August, the university has sent out an official notification to all its affiliated colleges and departments on Monday. The website has already redressed over 500 grievances of students from the Commerce stream.

Several students had demanded such a portal in order to avoid the long process of revaluation that the would otherwise have to follow. On Monday, a few members of the Student Law Council met the officials at MU after hundreds of law students were marked absent and scored in single digits. DNA had earlier reported about a moderation error on part of a teacher, which failed more than 250 LLB students.

As on Monday, four results were yet to be declared at the university with over 80 thousand answer sheets yet to be assessed.