MU Result mess: Sociology students get zero marks

Several students pursuing MA in Sociology at the University of Mumbai's Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) have reportedly got zero marks in one or more subjects at the first year. Of the total 462 students who appeared the Part I exam 361 students (78.1%) failed the exam.

Many students complained about getting 'zero' marks in one or more subjects despite writing their papers well. "I have got zero marks in a paper on theoritical perspectives in Sociology in which I was confident to score well. Many students from our batch seem to have failed or even got a zero in one or more subjects," said Shaheena Usmani, an MA Part II student.

Usmani said that while students approached the university authority seeking clarity about their results, officials told them that some of their papers were 'missing' which would now be tracked and scores would be updated after that. "How can the university lose our papers? If the evaluation was not complete, why were the results declared?" asked Usmani.

DNA had earlier reported about several errors in the results released by the university. While the university has recently introduced a grievance portal for students to register their complaints online, several students were still queueing up at the university in panic.

University officials, however, said that students who have scored low marks have to apply for revaluation. "We have identified 72 cases wherein students have scored a zero. Results of all these students would be rectified. Those scoring low marks however would have to apply for revaluation" said an MU Official.

"Students can apply for revaluation if they are not satisfied with their marks. In cases where they have been marked absent, they can raise a grievance through the online system" said a university official.

Meanwhile, the University asked for yet another deadline to the Bombay High Court, this time until September 19 to declare all the results. Adv Rui Rodrigues, who appeared for the University argued that the delay was owing to Ganesh Chaturthi and Bakri Eid which delayed the assessment.

"IDOL students had to wait longer than other students to get their results. To make things worse, many of us have been wrongly marked absent. In such a situation, students are in a state of panic and want answers" said an MA Part II student.