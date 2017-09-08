MU Result delay: Academic calendar sets to collapse

Most post-graduate courses under the various university departments are yet to start, causing a delay of over a month which might lead to a series of further delays as per experts

With a series of delays in announcing the results of various courses at the University of Mumbai, the academic calender at the varsity's affiliated departments and its distance education programmes is set to collapse for this year.

Most post-graduate courses under the various university departments are yet to start, causing a delay of over a month which might lead to a series of further delays as per experts. "Most PG courses start in the first week of August which will now start only by mid-September. This delay would also lead to the postponement of the exams for the first half until January" said a senior faculty member from the university on the condition of anonymity.

With several students being marked 'absent' or scoring low and with thousands of results 'held in reserve', colleges and university departments are having a tough time conducting admissions.

Amidst the delay, MU's Institute of Distance and Open learning (IDOL) was yet to kick start its UG and PG admissions until Wednesday.

Sanjay Vairal, ex senate member of the university said, "There is no reason for undergraduate admissions to be delayed for so long when students already received their class 12 results 3 months ago. The university should streamline all its processes to ensure that students don't suffer any further loss."

Varsity appoints registrar

The university on Wednesday gave the additional charge of the post of Registrar to Dinesh Kamble. Kamble was working as the Deputy Registrar in the University’s Special Cell. “I have taken charge today and am hoping to do some good work to solve the issues at the university,” said Kamble while speaking to DNA