MU mess: Website glitches continue to delay results

Mumbai University failed to meet its July 31 deadline for declaration of exam results, with around 2.92 lakh papers yet to be evaluated until Monday evening. Even on the last day, the glitches and delays continued as the server remained down for close to an hour and a half. Over 300 results are yet to be declared which includes some of the major courses in arts, law and commerce.

As Monday marked the end of non-instructional days at the university, teachers were disappointed as they could assess only few papers. “The server was down for a long time in the morning. I could only assess 15 papers througout the day due to the poor server speed. From tomorrow, after lectures resume, it would be even more difficult for teachers to assess more papers,” a senior professor from a college said.

As per the data provided by MU, only 54.41 per cent of students passed the TY BSc final semester exam (semester VI) this year. Of the 14,615 students who appeared, 5,129 students failed the exam. 48.64 per cent students passed the Semester V exam in the subject.

MA Khan, Registrar, University of Mumbai, said that all the remaining results are estimated to be declared by August 5. “Close to 158 results have been declared until Monday evening. This includes the results for third year Bsc for which 18,000 students had appeared for the exam. The focus is now on declaring big results like this one,” Khan said. He said that commerce results will be delayed as the evaluation work is still on. “We are trying to complete the evaluation work for commerce in the next two days and are hoping to declare the results for the stream before August 5,” he added. DNA had earlier written about MU VC expressing his inability to declare all the results within the deadline at a high level committee meeting.

The university postponed several meetings of the various bodies like the Academic Council and the Senate on Sunday and Monday as the key officials were busy monitoring the evaluation work. The draft of university’s perspective plan was supposed to be discussed in the meetings.

The National Student Congress protested at the university’s Fort campus on Monday against the failure of the university to declare results as per the deadline given by the Governor.

Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray expressed his anger over the university missing its deadline in a tweet on Monday. “It’s 31st July. The deadline given to the Mumbai University for declaring results, by Hon’ble Chancellor is over. Yet not results.

This absolute failure by Mumbai University is not only an insult of orders of office of Hon’ble Chancellor, but also plays with future of students.

Such mismanagement in the ministry and Uni wasn’t seen ever before by students. All those seeking admissions abroad n in PG are stranded (sic),” read the tweet.