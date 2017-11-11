MU allows Elphinstone stampede victim to write exam from home

In a special arrangement of sorts, the University of Mumbai allowed a 19-year-old BCom student to write his exam from his home on Friday morning. Akash Parab, a victim of the Elphinstone stampede tragedy, was allowed to write his first paper from his Vikhroli home.

On September 29, Akash and his brother Rohit had gone to the flower market in Parel to pick up flowers which could be sold at the family-owned shop in Bhandup. The duo was then caught in the stampede and while Akash suffered a few injuries, his brother, Rohit, lost his life. Keeping behind the huge tragedy, Akash appeared for his first paper — Financial Accounting — less than two months after the incident.

A student of Bhandup's Ramanand DAV College, Akash was given one additional hour to write his paper by the university. "The university has allowed Akash to appear for all his papers from his residence. A team of officials from the university and a nearby college visited his house on Friday with the question paper and answer sheet. He was given additional time and was provided all the necessary support," said Leeladhar Bansod, spokesperson, University of Mumbai.

Elated that he could give his exam, Akash said that he is now looking forward to writing all his papers well. "A huge tragedy struck us as we lost my brother and I had injuries all over. I thought that I would have to miss my exam as the doctor has not allowed me to walk," said Akash while speaking to DNA.