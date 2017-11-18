MSEDCL clarifies, says no wrongdoing

Two flats in the name of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali, MSEDCL has said no irregularities were observed by MSEDCL while releasing power to the project

A day after DNA reported that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) had launched an inquiry into rules flouted in providing electricity connections to 1,128 flats in a residential complex in Virar West, including two flats in the name of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali, MSEDCL has said no irregularities were observed by MSEDCL while releasing power to the project.

The story quoted Arun Papadkar, Superintendent Engineer of Vasai Circle confirming that he had conducted an inspection at VIVA Kingston Crown and that the power sub-station from which electricity was being drawn for the flats was only meant for water supply and electricity supply for elevators.

However, on Friday, MSEDCL issued a clarification that Papadkar had been misquoted, and that he had not admitted there were any irregularities when contacted by DNA.

"Mr Papadkar has emphatically stated that the MSEDCL observed all legal formalities while supplying power to the project VIVA Kingston Crown. He also clarified that a substation (4 DTCs) was not only meant for water supply and elevator but also for all residential and commercial consumers in the said area," the clarification states.

"Hence, no irregularities have been observed by the MSEDCL while releasing power to the project in question. The connections have been given to the rightful flat owners of the said project as per the existing rules and regulations of the MSEDCL. Two connections issued in the name of Mrs Anjali Sachin Tendulkar in the said project to Flat no C-203 and C-204 are also legal. We all know that Mrs Anjali Tendulkar is wife of the very icon of the sports world, celebrity and Rajya Sabha MP Mr Sachin Tendulkar.

No questions should arise when Mrs Tendulkar has been issued power connections in a rightful manner," it added.