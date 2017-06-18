MP Arvind Sawant assures action against parked fire engine at PDP

In the past week, walkers at Priyadarshani Park (PDP) on Napean Sea Road have been facing problems due to a fire engine parked inside the park by the fire brigade department. The BMC had even cut trees to build a temporary shed for the fire engine.

On Friday, Member of Parliament, Arvind Sawant had visited the park and assured residents that the park would be restored again. Speaking to members, he said, "I not only convey my resentment but I so deplore the action of the department. I will see to it that the PDP is restored."

BMC workers visited the park again to chop trees on Saturday.

BA Desai, Chairman of PDP, said, "Arvind Sawant has given his assurance that he will save the park. Even as the matter is in the court. the BMC visited the park on Saturday to cut trees, without taking permission or informing us."

A regular visitor, Dr Viraf Kapadia, said, "While there is a need for fire engines in the area due to bottlenecks, parking a fire engine inside the park without informing the members is not right."

Origin of the park

In the year 1988, Malabar Hill Citizens Forum, which was formed by BA Desai, Chairman of Priyadarshani Park, was given possession of the 20-acre PDP for its development and maintenance.