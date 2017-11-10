Monorail faces operational hiccups after fire, MMRDA stares at huge loss

With two cof a Monorail train catching fire on Thursday, co using Monorail will have to suffer as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will have a tough time in maintaining frequency of the Wadala-Chembur corridor and conducting trial runs for the second phase of Monorail.

The first phase of Monorail between Wadala and Chembur was made operational in 2014 and the second phase between Wadala and Jacob Circle is to be made operational in December this year.

There has already been a shortage as out of the ten Monorail trains, six are under maintenance. And among the four operational, one caught fire. This means now MMRDA has only three trains to operate. As for trial runs, the metropolitan authority has said that Malaysia-based Scomi Engineering, the vendor of MMRDA, will provide two additional trains.

MMRDA plans to have a total of 15 trains to operate on both the phases. An MMRDA official said, "We are going to have challenges when it comes to running the first phase of Monorail, and subsequently conduct trial runs for the second phase."

Currently, the average daily ridership of Monorail phase-1 between Chembur and Wadala is around 15,000. Ridership is anticipated to increase once the second phase between Chembur and Jacob Circle in Mahalaxmi is made operational.

There are a total of four coaches in a Monorail train. The train which caught fire is still stuck at Mysore Colony station as power supply has been disconnected after the incident. This also means MMRDA will have to suffer losses up to Rs 20 crore, considering each coach of Monorail is procured at Rs 10 crore.